An Evaluation of a Workforce Development Program for Domestic Violence Survivors In New York City

Survivors of gender-based violence often face multiple barriers to employment, including limited skills, gaps in their education and work histories, housing instability, and mental health and substance use needs. This report presents our methodology, findings, and recommendations from our evaluation of the Career Readiness Training Program (CRTP), Sanctuary for Families’ workforce development program in New York City designed specifically for domestic violence survivors. Our findings suggest that after completing the program, clients were more successful in overcoming critical barriers to employment such as low self-esteem, gaining employment, and improving financial self-sufficiency.