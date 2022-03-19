Skip to main content
Northeastern, Race & Justice Lab
Published on Apr 19, 2022DOI

Why White Americans More Frequently Fail to View the Police Critically

It matters how people view the police—and that there is a substantial racial gap in these views. Research has primarily focused on police experiences to explain generally less-positive views among Black Americans. We recommend a subtle but vital shift in focus, seeking ...

by Kevin Drakulich, Eric Rodriguez-Whitney, and Jesenia Robles
Published onApr 19, 2022
Description

It matters how people view the police—and that there is a substantial racial gap in these views. Research has primarily focused on police experiences to explain generally less-positive views among Black Americans. We recommend a subtle but vital shift in focus, seeking instead to explain the remarkably more favorable average views about the police among White Americans. Utilizing comparable data from two 2016 American National Election Studies surveys, we explore the role of contact with the police, politics, and three different dimensions of racial attitudes and views, finding views about the police among White Americans to be shaped in primary ways by concerns about Black Americans. These factors, and racial resentment in particular, explain a significant portion of the average difference in views of the police between Black and White Americans. We discuss the implications of this subtle shift in focus, particularly for work which sets positive views about the police as the goal.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
