Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Academy of Criminal Justice SciencesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 19, 2022DOI

The Impact of Technological Support on Citizen Searches for Missing Persons

This study explored the effects of technological support on citizen searches during missing persons cases. A qualitative experimental design was used to investigate the effects of the prototype of an app, Sarea, developed by the Dutch police to ...

by Jerôme Lam, Nicolien Kopa, and Celest Houtmanb
Published onAug 19, 2022
The Impact of Technological Support on Citizen Searches for Missing Persons
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Impact of Technological Support on Citizen Searches for Missing Persons
by Jerôme Lam, Nicolien Kop, and Celest Houtman
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

This study explored the effects of technological support on citizen searches during missing persons cases. A qualitative experimental design was used to investigate the effects of the prototype of an app, Sarea, developed by the Dutch police to help citizens initiate and coordinate a search. Two conditions were used: intervention groups, who were given phones with the app installed, and control groups without this support. A total of seven searches were conducted—four intervention groups and three control groups with group sizes between three and five people (N = 33). Data were collected through the System Usability Scale and one-to-one observation of individual searchers. The results showed that technology provides valuable support to citizens in coordinating and visualizing a citizen search. However, divided attention due to increased cognitive load during the search, and the unwarranted legitimization of human choices by a technological interface, can make collaboration between humans and technology problematic.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with