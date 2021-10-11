Skip to main content
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection
Published on Nov 11, 2021

2nd, Complete Your Google Sheets File & Follow Each Author

In Google Sheets, add any missing authors or missing URLs for their Google Scholar profiles; also, sign-up for Google Scholar alerts.

Your Hosted Collection has an associated Google Sheets file, which you’ll see at the end of your Hosted Collection’s page. The file lists your group’s authors and the URLs for their Google Scholar profiles. You should add any missing information and sign up for alerts:

  1. Add any missing authors.

  2. Add any missing URLs for Google Scholar profiles. If an author does not have one, ask them to make one here.

  3. To get alerts to new papers by your authors, go to their respective Google Scholar profiles. On each, click “FOLLOW” → click “New articles by this author” → enter your email address → and click “DONE.”1

Here is an image that shows what is entailed in setting up an alert:

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with