Review 3 of "Noble Intent Is Not Enough to Run Veterans Court Mentoring Programs: A Qualitative Study of Mentors’ Role Orientation and Responsibilities"

This study contributes to the advancement of a much-needed research about the critical role of mentors in VTCs. While the research echoes findings from prior studies, it is also innovative as it does a very good job identifying and explaining three types of mentoring styles that are contributing to the lack of consistency in defining the role of mentors in VTCs. Interviews conducted with mentors, mentees and courtroom staff demonstrate how, even within the same courtroom, mentors are not perceived/do not perceive themselves in a comprehensive well-defined manner. I believe this is a good fit for this journal. There are a couple of limitations, but they do not detract from the overall quality of the paper. For example, while I understand the use of pseudonyms, Alan and James are used for both mentors and mentees, making the reader wonder if those are separate people or not. Additionally, interviews with team members were conducted but only one attorney was quoted in the paper. It seems as if more generalized comments were made regarding the opinions and perceptions of team members regarding the role of mentors in VTCs, but it would have been interesting to see quotes from judges, attorneys from both sides, court coordinators and probation.

[Please put additional info below, as/if you see fit.]

Minor changes for this study should include fixing errors in formatting

For example, p. 11 “Jake a mentor, stated” is in bold

P. 12 Mentor as sponsor/advocate is italicized instead of bold

P. 18 I am not sure if this one is intentional but one sentence at the bottom of the page is in bold

P. 19 half a sentence at the top of the page is in bold

Spacing between the conclusion and references

Minor changes should also include deleting the references not included in the body of the paper. The following were found in the references but not in the paper:

Minor revisions should include citations that are in the body of the paper in the references