What can be done about Domestic and Family Violence?

Description

QUT C4J welcomes a leading panel of experts to discuss this question as part of Queensland Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month - 19 May 2021. Watch online now. | ABSTRACT: In Australia today, domestic violence is a “national emergency”, an on-going crisis with no remedy in sight. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirms a steep increase in female victims of domestic violence over the last 5 years. Domestic homicides of women account for a third of all homicides in Australia. While rates for all other homicide types have been declining over the last three decades, the rate of domestic homicide has remained steady. Research also demonstrates that disasters such as the 2019 bushfires, the decade long drought, and the current pandemic have increased the intensity and prevalence of domestic violence in Australia. Domestic violence (DV) costs the Australian economy $22bn p.a.