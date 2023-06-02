Innocence Projects, Work-Integrated Learning, and Student Career Pathways

Description

The Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative (BOHII) at RMIT is an innocence project that has, since its inception in 2014, delivered an innovative and applied work-integrated learning (WIL) experience to students while raising public consciousness about errors in the criminal justice system. WIL internships are assumed to provide students with skills, competencies, and insights relevant to professional practice. This paper highlights the experiences and reflections of students who completed an internship within BOHII as either a core 50-day or elective 20-day WIL subject in their Criminology and Justice degree at RMIT University. The presentation of student reflections serves a dual purpose of demonstrating the need for more research into the pedagogical value of innocence projects and WIL in criminological and criminal justice settings in preparing students for the workplace. We outline the various contributions the BOHII placement has made to the students from their perspective, including the development of work-ready skills, self-efficacy and career path decision-making, with a particular focus on students who indicate policing as a preferred career path.