Description

Presently, almost ten million people are being held in penal institutions worldwide. In the Netherlands, each day about 12.000 persons are held in Dutch prison cells, and about 35.000 persons are incarcerated each year. Imprisoning people is an expensive punishment. Each year the Dutch government spends a lot of money on incarcerating offenders. Despite the large numbers of persons experiencing imprisonment, the high costs associated with imprisonment, and its manifest importance in crime prevention, there is surprisingly little knowledge regarding the effects of imprisonment on the further life course of offenders and their families. We do know that many ex-prisoners experience problems in their lives after imprisonment, like health problems, financial problems, and trouble finding a job. Ex-prisoners' partners and children may experience severe problems as well. Nevertheless, we don't know to what extent such problems are influenced by the detention. In an attempt to fill this gap in knowledge, a team of multi-disciplinary scholars from different organizations have joint efforts and resources, and developed the Prison Project.