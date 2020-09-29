Skip to main content
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation Center
Published on Oct 29, 2020

Opinions and Perceptions of Residents in New York City Public Housing

As part of an evaluation of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety (MAP), researchers from John Jay College of Criminal Justice collaborated with survey specialists from NORC at the University of Chicago to collect data from a probability sample of ...

by Gina Moreno, Jeffrey A. Butts, and Hans Erickson
Published onOct 29, 2020
Description

Surveys of New York City public housing residents suggest that changes in some public safety outcomes might be mediated by gains in community well-being, social cohesion, engagement with government, and citizen trust in the competence of government agencies and actors. As communities become more tightly connected and more supported, they may experience gains in public safety.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
