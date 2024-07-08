Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation CenterPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 08, 2024DOI

The Osborne Association Prepare Program: Recidivism Analysis

In 2023, JohnJayREC obtained de-identified DCJS data for Prepare participants through an existing data-sharing agreement. The agreement provided JohnJayREC with unsealed, fingerprintable criminal history data to help New York organizations working with justice-involved ...

by Kathleen A. Tomberg and Gina Moreno
Published onAug 08, 2024
The Osborne Association Prepare Program: Recidivism Analysis
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Osborne Association Prepare Program: Recidivism Analysis - JohnJayREC.nyc — John Jay College's Research and Evaluation Center
The Osborne Association Prepare Program: Recidivism Analysis - JohnJayREC.nyc — John Jay College's Research and Evaluation Center
by JohnJayREC
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 14, 2024
  • johnjayrec.nyc
Description

New York's Osborne Association operates a reentry program called “Prepare” for fathers and father figures returning home from prison. With funding from the Office of Family Assistance within the Administration for Children and Families in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Prepare program aims to improve relationships between formerly incarcerated fathers and their children using a family-centered approach focusing on parenting and workforce skills with one year of follow-up support.

Abstract

In 2023, JohnJayREC obtained de-identified DCJS data for Prepare participants through an existing data-sharing agreement. The agreement provided JohnJayREC with unsealed, fingerprintable criminal history data to help New York organizations working with justice-involved individuals understand the justice-related outcomes of their clients. Researchers inspected and standardized Osborne program participant information files (including name, sex, race, date of birth, Social Security number, and New York State ID number) before sending the list to DCJS to request a criminal history match for each name. Survival analyses estimated how many participants were arrested for a fingerprintable offense within five years of exiting the Prepare program.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with