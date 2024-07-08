The Osborne Association Prepare Program: Recidivism Analysis

Abstract

In 2023, JohnJayREC obtained de-identified DCJS data for Prepare participants through an existing data-sharing agreement. The agreement provided JohnJayREC with unsealed, fingerprintable criminal history data to help New York organizations working with justice-involved individuals understand the justice-related outcomes of their clients. Researchers inspected and standardized Osborne program participant information files (including name, sex, race, date of birth, Social Security number, and New York State ID number) before sending the list to DCJS to request a criminal history match for each name. Survival analyses estimated how many participants were arrested for a fingerprintable offense within five years of exiting the Prepare program.