How to Increase the Relevance and Use of Social and Behavioral Science: Lessons for Policy-makers, Researchers and Others

Description

For at least 40 years, social and behavioral scientists have argued that their disciplines need to do more to help solve real world practical problems. But doing this has proved difficult. In this paper, I describe three success stories where social and behavioral sciences have contributed important solutions and draw out evidence-based lessons for policy-makers, practitioners, university researchers and others who want to promote social and behavioral science informed actionable solutions to real world problems.