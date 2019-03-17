Skip to main content
Academy of Criminal Justice SciencesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 17, 2019DOI

How to Increase the Relevance and Use of Social and Behavioral Science: Lessons for Policy-makers, Researchers and Others

by Mark Western
Published onApr 17, 2019
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Description

For at least 40 years, social and behavioral scientists have argued that their disciplines need to do more to help solve real world practical problems. But doing this has proved difficult. In this paper, I describe three success stories where social and behavioral sciences have contributed important solutions and draw out evidence-based lessons for policy-makers, practitioners, university researchers and others who want to promote social and behavioral science informed actionable solutions to real world problems.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
