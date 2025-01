Abstract

Ralph Taylor’s academic career spans decades, focusing on urban studies, criminology, and applied psychology. After early experience in youth rehabilitation, he pursued graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University. His career included positions at Virginia Tech, Johns Hopkins, and, finally, Temple University’s Department of Criminal Justice. Taylor’s research centered on community crime prevention, urban environments, and neighborhood mapping. He notably created Baltimore’s first neighborhood map in 1979. At Temple, he collaborated across disciplines, served as an associate dean, and held a fellowship at the National Institute of Justice. Taylor mentored numerous students, directing dissertations and shaping future scholars in criminology and urban studies. In 2021, Taylor retired to professor emeritus status, leaving a legacy of interdisciplinary research, practical application of scientific principles, and dedicated mentorship in criminology and urban studies. (Visit Ralph’s profile on Google Scholar here.)