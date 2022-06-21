Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 21, 2022

Policing Global Hubs: Balancing the Imperatives of Security and Trade

by Martin Nøkleberg
Published onJul 21, 2022
Policing Global Hubs: Balancing the Imperatives of Security and Trade
Policing Global Hubs: Balancing the Imperatives of Security and Trade
by Martin Nøkleberg
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Global hubs such as airports and maritime ports are geographical centers where immense flows converge, and are characterized by speed, time and efficiency in linking local markets and global economic trade networks. Being symbolic infrastructures of capitalism, global hubs may attract criminal exploitation and be exposed to security risks. Drawing on extensive interview material from those involved in Norwegian airport and port security, this article explores how policing agencies experience the balancing of the imperatives of security and trade. It reveals how policing agencies are affected by, and seek to adapt to, the demands for efficiency and speed intrinsic to the trade regime, thereby highlighting the importance of the temporal dimension to understanding the complexities of contemporary security governance.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
?
ISSN 2766-7170
