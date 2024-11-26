An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice
Description
The report, An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice, recommends targeted action to divert vulnerable young people away from criminal exploitation and harm by focusing on keeping children in school, rolling out mental health hubs in areas of disadvantage, and delivering better identification and support.1