University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies
Published on Dec 26, 2024

An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice

The report, An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice, recommends targeted action to divert vulnerable young people away from criminal exploitation and harm by focusing on keeping children in school, rolling out mental health hubs in ...

by Kate Brown and colleagues
An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice
Abstract

The report, An evidence-based plan for addressing childhood vulnerability, crime and justice, recommends targeted action to divert vulnerable young people away from criminal exploitation and harm by focusing on keeping children in school, rolling out mental health hubs in areas of disadvantage, and delivering better identification and support.1

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with