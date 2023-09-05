About Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice System and the Public Data Dashboard

Description

The purpose of this website is to provide the public with transparent, comprehensive, and centralized data on the Philadelphia criminal justice system. We hope that Philadelphians will visit this website regularly to learn about long-term criminal justice trends and new metrics, read data stories, and tell us about the kinds of analysis and information you want to see. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO) Data Dashboard is a work in progress, but it is our hope that it can help the public hold the District Attorney accountable for ending mass incarceration and mass supervision without endangering public safety. The DAO Data Dashboard provides an initial data-based framework for understanding how the broad policy efforts that District Attorney Krasner is pursuing relate to the criminal justice system in Philadelphia.