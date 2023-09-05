Skip to main content
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
Published on Oct 05, 2023DOI

About Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice System and the Public Data Dashboard

by Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
Published onOct 05, 2023
About Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice System and the Public Data Dashboard
About - PhilaDAO Data Dashboard
The purpose of this website is to provide the public with transparent, comprehensive, and centralized data on the Philadelphia criminal justice system. We hope that Philadelphians will visit this website regularly to learn about long-term criminal justice trends and new metrics, read data stories, and tell us about the kinds of analysis and information you want to see. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO) Data Dashboard is a work in progress, but it is our hope that it can help the public hold the District Attorney accountable for ending mass incarceration and mass supervision without endangering public safety. The DAO Data Dashboard provides an initial data-based framework for understanding how the broad policy efforts that District Attorney Krasner is pursuing relate to the criminal justice system in Philadelphia.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
