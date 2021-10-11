3rd, Solicit Papers From Your Authors

I see that you have a new paper, “The Title of Which Is ‘This.’” If you’ve already made it open access, please send me the URL so I can connect it to our CrimRxiv page? If you haven’t made it open access, it’s easy: just “do this.”

For the second step, you set up Google Scholar alerts for each of your authors. When you are alerted to a new paper, email the author something like:

On a monthly basis, Scott sends an email to his GSU colleagues and members of the ASC Division of Historical Criminology. He’s the Moderator for both groups. His emails ask for people to share new papers. He will Bcc you as a reminder for you to send a similar email to your authors. His emails read as: