Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection
Published on Nov 11, 2021DOI

3rd, Solicit Papers From Your Authors

Ask authors to share their papers, either after you get a Google Scholar alert or in a regularly scheduled email to your group.

Published onNov 11, 2021
3rd, Solicit Papers From Your Authors
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection: 2nd, Complete Your Google Sheets File & Follow Each Author
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection: 2nd, Complete Your Google Sheets File & Follow Each Author
  • Published on Nov 11, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com

Filling your Hosted Collection involves adding new papers. You should solicit (i.e., ask for) them so in two ways; the first is sporadic, the other is regularly scheduled:

  1. For the second step, you set up Google Scholar alerts for each of your authors. When you are alerted to a new paper, email the author something like:

    • I see that you have a new paper, “The Title of Which Is ‘This.’” If you’ve already made it open access, please send me the URL so I can connect it to our CrimRxiv page? If you haven’t made it open access, it’s easy: just “do this.”1

  2. On a monthly basis, Scott sends an email to his GSU colleagues and members of the ASC Division of Historical Criminology. He’s the Moderator for both groups. His emails ask for people to share new papers. He will Bcc you as a reminder for you to send a similar email to your authors. His emails read as:

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection: 4th, Publish Papers From Your Authors
How To Moderate a Hosted Collection: 4th, Publish Papers From Your Authors
  • Published on Nov 11, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with