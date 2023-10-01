Job Description

The Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, which is located at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus, invites applications for one Assistant or Associate Professor position beginning in August 2024 (or negotiable). Strong candidates conducting research in all substantive areas will be considered, including but not limited to crime, law, and deviance; race, crime, and justice; and punishment. Given the value of diverse perspectives to our research, teaching, community engagement, and departmental culture, we welcome individuals from various backgrounds and experiences to join our faculty.

Duties and Responsibilities

Execute an impactful research program

Support the success of graduate and undergraduate students from a wide range of diverse backgrounds through excellence in teaching and mentorship

Be actively involved in the department, university, and field through service

Contribute to a welcoming, inclusive, and collegial department culture

Qualifications

Ph.D. in criminology or a closely-related field at the time of appointment

Evidence of scholarly research and productivity commensurate with experience

Demonstrated teaching skills commensurate with experience

Application Materials

Applicants should submit a letter of interest addressing the rank you are seeking, the position requirements and responsibilities, and how your experiences and expertise align with the UMS System Values Statement (below); curriculum vita (CV); and one writing sample (e.g., journal articles) Questions can be directed to Christopher J. Sullivan, Department Chair, at [email protected]. Apply online at Careers at UMSL.

Application Deadline

The review of applications will begin on November 27, 2023, and will continue until the position is filled.

Other Information

About the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice: The Department currently has ten full-time faculty with diverse research interests and a shared commitment to excellence in scholarship, teaching, mentorship, and service. Our mission is to conduct and disseminate the findings of theoretically-informed basic and applied research on crime and justice; offer excellent teaching at the Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral levels; and provide service to the campus, profession, and community. The department provides an active, theoretically and methodologically diverse research environment and strong support for faculty scholarship. Departmental faculty members consistently publish the results of their research in top-tier, peerreviewed journals and books and generate external funding. Teaching activities include not only traditional undergraduate and graduate courses, but also intensive training and mentoring of a talented, diverse, and committed student body. Our small student-to-faculty ratios foster engagement with students at all levels. CCJ faculty members are involved in many local, state, national and international service activities; hold offices in organizations such as the American Society of Criminology; and serve in editorial positions on major journals. More information on the Department’s academic programs, faculty, and students can be found at https://www.umsl.edu/ccj/index.html

Benefit Eligibility

The University of Missouri - St. Louis offers benefit-eligible employees a wide variety of benefits including: health, dental and vision coverage effective on the first day of employment, retirement, paid time off, tuition assistance for employees and their dependents and employee and dependent life insurance. For more information about our benefits, please visit: https://www.umsystem.edu/totalrewards/benefits

Values Commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate. In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of Missouri System is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, or protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy applies to all employment decisions including, but not limited to, recruiting, hiring, training, promotions, pay practices, benefits, disciplinary actions and terminations. For more information, visit https://www.umsystem.edu/ums/hr/eeo.