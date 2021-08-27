Skip to main content
Published on Sep 27, 2021

Review 1 of "Eroticization of the body, reflexivity, and qualitative methodology in criminology: An Omerta"

...Qualitative...Criminology

by Jennifer Wesely
Published onSep 27, 2021
This Pub is a Review of

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

This is a powerful piece. Nice work

Just a little clarification needed in a few areas:

  • Define Omerta at some point early on

  • It could be important to acknowledge that “eroticized” can reflect or be synonymous with “objectified” – perhaps necessary to include since being made into an object is a vital step towards dehumanization, and is used to justify violence against that individual. A related point is that in terms of feminist understandings, women are often reduced to meanings of the body, and one of these is (sexualized) object. This overlaps with your embodiment discussion. https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=37543&to=37606

  • I think of this in terms of your own personal experience of assault as well as the larger analysis.

  • Do you mean the female researcher specifically here in terms of sexualization: https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=52754&to=52914? Male (researchers) have selves that tend to be perceived as “disembodied” as part of a patriarchal gender paradigm. While I don’t want to oversimply/dualize, it might be important to specify female bodies here.

