Review 1 of "Eroticization of the body, reflexivity, and qualitative methodology in criminology: An Omerta"

This is a powerful piece. Nice work

Just a little clarification needed in a few areas:

Define Omerta at some point early on

In Intro section there is a sentence about Stanko’s findings about female researchers saying “none had made mention in any way” https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=3287&to=3405 – in their publications? Lives? Clarification needed please.

https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=6458&to=6558 For example…is not a complete sentence

Can this term be explained/defined? https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=10616&to=10626

You cite my 2015 book chapter, but you might also find useful/interesting the original article in Qualitative Inquiry (2006): “Negotiating myself: The impact of studying female exotic dancers on a feminist researcher.” I think this has some additional points that can contribute to your work.

It could be important to acknowledge that “eroticized” can reflect or be synonymous with “objectified” – perhaps necessary to include since being made into an object is a vital step towards dehumanization, and is used to justify violence against that individual. A related point is that in terms of feminist understandings, women are often reduced to meanings of the body, and one of these is (sexualized) object. This overlaps with your embodiment discussion. https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=37543&to=37606

I think of this in terms of your own personal experience of assault as well as the larger analysis.

This should be 2015. https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/e9jufxq7/release/1?from=44552&to=44556