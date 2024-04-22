Skip to main content
CrimRxiv Consortium joined by Sociedad Española de Investigación Criminológica (SEIC)

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, announced its newest Member: Sociedad Española de Investigación Criminológica (SEIC), also known as Spanish Society of Criminological Research. It works to support the development and recognition ...

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, announced its newest Member: Sociedad Española de Investigación Criminológica (SEIC), also known as Spanish Society of Criminological Research. It works to support the development and recognition of criminology in Spain.

“We are thrilled to welcome SEIC. Their expertise and commitment to criminology bolsters our mission of promoting open access and fostering global collaboration,” said the founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University.

SEIC is the first Spanish group and the second learned society to join the Consortium since its launch in fall 2023. They are the 22nd member, joining a diverse group of institutions from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and the United States.

To increase the visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. SEIC’s Hub will spotlight articles in the society’s peer-review journal, Revista Española de Investigación Criminológica (REIC), i.e. Spanish Journal of Criminological Research.

“The addition of SEIC underscores our commitment to serving all of criminology’s stakeholders,” Jacques said. “This partnership will amplify the reach of open criminology in Spain and the Spanish language, particularly through their diamond open-access journal. Societies like SEIC are at the forefront of this movement.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
