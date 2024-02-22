Skip to main content
Academy of Criminal Justice SciencesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 22, 2024

Exploring Students’ Experiences in Using Virtual Simulation and Gamification Principles for Authentic Learning and Assessment in Criminal Psychology

This pilot study delves into the use of virtual simulation and immersive experiences coupled with game-based principles in higher education, focusing on the teaching of criminal/investigative psychology. The study showcases how virtual simulation, and specifically "CrimOPS" ...

by F. J. Gerard, K. Ammerer, M. Mentzelopoulos, and D. Economou
Published onMar 22, 2024
Abstract

This pilot study delves into the use of virtual simulation and immersive experiences coupled with game-based principles in higher education, focusing on the teaching of criminal/investigative psychology. The study showcases how virtual simulation, and specifically "CrimOPS" (Criminology Offender Profiling Simulation), enhances knowledge transfer, engagement, and learning outcomes. This interdisciplinary tool allows students to practically apply theoretical knowledge in offender profiling by investigating simulated murders in a realistic environment. Three focus groups, totaling nine participants, were conducted to assess the students’ experiences and perceptions of this learning and assessment tool. Through thematic analysis, three primary themes were constructed: experiential learning and skill development, innovative experience, and technical and immersive challenges. Participants expressed positive views on the simulation for the practical application of knowledge, skill development, and engagement. They highlighted its value in understanding profiling and practical field aspects. The study’s recommendations will guide the future development of CrimOPS.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
