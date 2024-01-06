Posting Details

Posting Number F00813P Position Title Associate or Full Professor of Criminology Functional Title Associate or Full Professor of Criminology Department Criminology Salary Range Negotiable Pay Basis Monthly Position Status Academic Year Location Richardson Position End Date (if temporary) Posting Open Date 01/26/2024 Posting Close Date 03/01/2024 Open Until Filled No Desired Start Date 09/01/2024

Job Summary

Associate or Full Professor of Criminology

Position Description

The School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences (EPPS) at The University of Texas at Dallas is seeking applications for a tenure system position in criminology at the rank of associate professor or above.

The appointment commences for the fall 2024 semester.

Qualifications

Minimum Education and Experience: A PhD in criminology, criminal justice, or a related discipline is required. Specialization within criminology/criminal justice is open. Candidates are expected to demonstrate the ability to work effectively in a highly collaborative, engaging, and dynamic environment comprised of individuals with a range of backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. We are seeking candidates able to produce research and scholarly or creative achievements that enhance the program and the discipline, and able to deliver high quality teaching using evidence-based practices to effectively engage students from a range of backgrounds and experiences.

The School

The School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences (EPPS) at UT Dallas is a national leader in research addressing critical social, political, and economic issues. Our graduates work in government, nonprofits, and the private sector, with many pursuing advanced degrees that prepare them for leadership roles in advancing positive change at the local, national, and global levels.

Our highly ranked Criminology program offers BA, MS, and PhD degrees with 350 undergraduate students and 46 graduate students currently enrolled.

Application Instructions

Applicants should upload the following:

Full curriculum vitae and cover letter summarizing their interests and their qualifications for the position.

Statement of teaching philosophy describing their conceptualizations of teaching and learning, teaching and assessment methods, and how their teaching philosophy and practices will engage students from a range of backgrounds and experiences.

Research statement describing past, present, and future research, including how they mentor (or will mentor) student researchers and foster (or will foster) collaborative research environments.

Full contact information for at least three academic or professional references.

Reviews will commence as completed applications are received and will continue until the position is filled or the search is closed on March 1, 2024. Priority will be given to completed applications received by February 15, 2024.

The University and Community

UT Dallas is a top public research university located in one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan regions. Our seven schools offer more than 140 undergraduate and graduate programs, plus professional certificates and fast-track programs. Our student body is 31,000 strong, reflecting students from over 100 countries and a multiplicity of identities and experiences. Over 65% of our undergraduate students receive some form of need- or merit-based financial aid; and 66% of graduating seniors have no student debt compared to 48% in Texas and 32% in the nation (2021 TICAS report).

UT Dallas is committed to graduating well-rounded members of the global community whose education has prepared them for rewarding lives and productive careers in a constantly changing world. A diversity of people, ideas, and perspectives is crucial to our vision and mission. UT Dallas is a place where members of the community from all backgrounds are welcomed, treated fairly, and encouraged in their pursuit of excellence.

The University has a variety of programs and initiatives to support engagement and success for all members of the campus community. Employee benefits include a range of physical and mental wellness resources. “LilyPad” lactation facilities are located throughout the campus. There are several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) comprised of individuals who share common interests to help build community among UT Dallas faculty and staff (e.g., Universal Access ERG, Military and Veteran ERG, UT Dallas Young Professionals).

Rich with visual and performing arts venues, museum districts, professional and semi-professional athletics teams, botanical gardens, accessible trails and so much more, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex has something for everyone to explore. UT Dallas partners with regional higher education institutions and school districts and with the Richardson Innovation Quarter (Richardson IQ), a major hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and educational activities.

Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action

The University of Texas at Dallas is committed to providing an educational, living and working environment that is welcoming, respectful, and inclusive of all members of the university community. The University prohibits unlawful discrimination against a person because of their race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, or veteran status.

Minimum Education and Experience

An earned graduate degree appropriate to the academic discipline and a record of productivity and professional achievement.

Preferred Education and Experience

Candidates should have an earned PhD in an appropriate field (e.g., criminology or criminal justice). ABD will not be considered.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Demonstrate a commitment to teaching excellence;

Prepare and teach undergraduate and/or graduate classes;

Contribute assessment information and data as requested;

Mentor and/or advise undergraduate and/or graduate students;

Establish and/or continue an independent line of research;

Continue to expand professional influence in the academic discipline through research and/or publication;

Engage in service within the academic unit, the university, and the profession as appropriate based on teaching and research constraints;

Teach four (4) of classes each academic year.

Important Message

1) All employees serve as a representative of the University and are expected to display respect, civility, professional courtesy, consideration of others and discretion in all interactions with members of the UT Dallas community and the general public.

2) The University of Texas at Dallas is committed to providing an educational, living, and working environment that is welcoming, respectful, and inclusive of all members of the university community. UT Dallas does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, genetic information, or veteran status in its services, programs, activities, employment, and education, including in admission and enrollment. EOE, including disability/veterans. The University is committed to providing access, equal opportunity, and reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities. To request reasonable accommodation in the employment application and interview process, contact the ADA Coordinator. For inquiries regarding nondiscrimination policies, contact the Title IX Coordinator.

Applicant Documents

Required Documents

