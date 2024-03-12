Experiences of Dissociation While Using Violence: A Study Funded by the NZCCP Research/Study Award

Description
Version-of-record in Journal of the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists
The aim of our research was to explore peoples’ experiences of dissociative violence, including the circumstances in which it occurred, the nature of the violence perpetrated and peoples’ understanding of their use of violence in this context. Because we are in the process of publishing our research in an academic journal (Stairmand & Polaschek, 2023), I have provided only a brief and informal overview of our research methodology and findings here.