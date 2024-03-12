Skip to main content
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 12, 2024

Experiences of Dissociation While Using Violence: A Study Funded by the NZCCP Research/Study Award

The aim of our research was to explore peoples’ experiences of dissociative violence, including the circumstances in which it occurred, the nature of the violence perpetrated and peoples’ understanding of their use of violence in this context. Because we are in the process of ...

by Meg Stairmand and Devon Polaschek
Published onApr 12, 2024
by Stairmand, Meg and Polaschek, Devon
  • Published on Apr 10, 2024
Version-of-record in Journal of the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists

The aim of our research was to explore peoples’ experiences of dissociative violence, including the circumstances in which it occurred, the nature of the violence perpetrated and peoples’ understanding of their use of violence in this context. Because we are in the process of publishing our research in an academic journal (Stairmand & Polaschek, 2023), I have provided only a brief and informal overview of our research methodology and findings here.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
