Postprints + Versions of Record
A Global Lethal Force Monitor: Comparative Opportunities and Challenges

by Brian Rappert and colleagues
Published onNov 01, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Brian Rappert, Otto Adang, Jasper De Paepe, Abi Dymond, Marleen Easton, and Thomas Probert
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022
Comparison across jurisdictions is one way of assessing the appropriateness of lethal force resulting from the actions of law enforcement agencies. This article sets out a vision for a global use of force monitor that can enable meaningful comparisons between law enforcement agencies. It examines some of the opportunities and challenges associated with developing such a monitor in relation to (i) the legal frameworks in place governing use of lethal force; (ii) how official state agencies record and respond to deaths; and (iii) the contexts for the use of lethal force.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)

ISSN 2766-7170
