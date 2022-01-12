Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Reviews + Comments
Published on Jan 12, 2022DOI

Review 1 of "Exploring Employer Perceptions of Hiring Ex-Offenders"

by Chad Posick
Published onJan 12, 2022
Review 1 of "Exploring Employer Perceptions of Hiring Ex-Offenders"

Vote: Publish pending Minor Changes

[Please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

The manuscript is very well written and logically organized. It really was a pleasure to read. The topic of successful integration through employment opportunities for returning citizens is important and will be of interest to readers. The study methods were adequately covered and will be useful for both qualitative and quantitative researchers. I have one small comment. Since the authors are very knowledgeable about this area of study, I would have wanted a sentence or two at the end of the limitations section highlighting paths that future researchers can take to address the current study’s limitations. What would such a project “look” like?

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with