Review 1 of "Exploring Employer Perceptions of Hiring Ex-Offenders"

Vote: Publish pending Minor Changes

The manuscript is very well written and logically organized. It really was a pleasure to read. The topic of successful integration through employment opportunities for returning citizens is important and will be of interest to readers. The study methods were adequately covered and will be useful for both qualitative and quantitative researchers. I have one small comment. Since the authors are very knowledgeable about this area of study, I would have wanted a sentence or two at the end of the limitations section highlighting paths that future researchers can take to address the current study’s limitations. What would such a project “look” like?