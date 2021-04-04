Skip to main content
Published on May 04, 2021

Review 3 of "Conducting Systematic Social Observations of Body-Camera Footage: Methodological and Practical Insights"

by Ajima Olaghere
Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

Overall, this was an interesting paper to read. I appreciate the innovation. The writing was also clear and easy to follow. Thank you for your contribution. Given the innovative method outlined, I wonder if some discussion about potential ethical drawbacks of publicly available footage, BWC video and otherwise, warrants some discussion about citizen and practitioner concerns about surveillance, digital records, and social equity?

By the latter, I mean potential concerns about who’s likeness is likely to be captured and why, what are the drawbacks to this, how should video footage be contextualized, etc.? I think reflexivity and positionality are important to discuss, too. How do these concepts factor into the methodological approach outlined? 

