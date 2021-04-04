Skip to main content
Published on May 04, 2021

Review 2 of "Conducting Systematic Social Observations of Body-Camera Footage: Methodological and Practical Insights"

by Kim Moeller
Vote: Publish as is

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

The authors present an overview of the practical challenges associated with systematic social observations of video data analysis. This methodology is increasingly being used in criminology and the article provides good advice on how to navigate the associated challenges.

