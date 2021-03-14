The Perceived Importance of Cybercrime Control among Police Officers: Implications for Combatting Industrial Espionage

Description

The current research explored the predictors of how police officers perceived the importance of combatting cybercrime. This is an era in which industrial security is threatened by perpetrators who use advanced techniques to steal information online. Understanding how law enforcement officers view the control of cybercrimes, especially those that steal confidential business information, can inform industrial espionage prevention and help maintain a nation’s industrial competitiveness in the world market. We surveyed a convenience sample of South Korean police officers attending training at the Police Human Resources Development Institute (PHRDI) using a paper-and-pencil questionnaire. The results indicated that the officers’ perceptions of colleagues’ and organizational views on cybercrime control significantly impacted their attitudes. Additionally, officers’ perceptions of the seriousness of online theft (in this paper, we use the terms online theft and property cybercrime interchangeably) and their computer proficiency were also found to affect their views on the importance of combatting cybercrimes. We conclude by suggesting that the police take a proactive organizational approach to prevent and respond to online property crimes through education and public awareness programs, which could positively impact the prevention of industrial espionage.