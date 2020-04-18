Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordPhiladelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
May 18, 2020

Resentencing of juvenile lifers: The Philadelphia experience

First report on resentencing illuminated the cost savings and low recidivism rates associated with juvenile lifers from Philadelphia who were resentenced following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and released. The second report focuses on life prior to, during, and after ...

by Tarika Daftary-Kapur and Tina Zottoli
Published onMay 18, 2020
Resentencing of Juvenile Lifers: The Philadelphia Experience
Description

We examined the Philadelphia District Attorney Office’s approach to juvenile lifer resentencing, which began in 2017 under the administration of District Attorney Seth Williams and has continued under the administration of District Attorney Larry Krasner. For cases resentenced as of December 31st, 2019, we describe similarities and differences between the Williams and Krasner administrations in decision making and sentence length reductions, and we report on the recidivism rate and estimated cost savings for Pennsylvania as a result of release.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
