Northeastern University, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 16, 2024

Contextualizing school discipline: Examining the role of general peer and teacher discrimination at the individual- and school-level on individual suspension

Past research has linked peer and teacher discrimination to risk factors for school discipline, but few studies have examined whether peer and teacher discrimination have a direct impact on school discipline. This study examines the effects of general peer and teacher ...

by Daniel Trovato and Gregory M. Zimmerman
Published onJul 16, 2024
This Pub is a Version of
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Research on Adolescence

Abstract

Past research has linked peer and teacher discrimination to risk factors for school discipline, but few studies have examined whether peer and teacher discrimination have a direct impact on school discipline. This study examines the effects of general peer and teacher discrimination at the individual- and school-level on school suspension using nationally representative, secondary data on almost 12,000 youth across 131 schools. Hierarchical logistic regression models indicated that general teacher discrimination at the individual- and school-level—but not general peer discrimination—increased the odds of receiving school suspension. Findings suggest that general discrimination by direct learning instructors and teachers representing the broader school culture can shape student conduct. Reducing school discipline thus falls on teachers, staff, principals, and learners.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)

ISSN 2766-7170
Published with