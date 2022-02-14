Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 14, 2022DOI

Violence and bordering on the margins of the State: A view from South Africa and the southern border of Spain

by Gail Super and Ana Ballesteros-Pena
Published onMar 14, 2022
Violence and bordering on the margins of the State: A view from South Africa and the southern border of Spain
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Violence and bordering on the margins of the State: A view from South Africa and the southern border of Spain
  • Hide Description
  • journals.sagepub.com
Description

This article examines expulsions in and around the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and in informal settlements in former black townships in South Africa. These violent bordering processes expose the violent injustices that constitute the boundaries of lawful (liberal) law, and the violence that sovereigns use to secure territories. Drawing on Walter Benjamin we make three main theoretical arguments. First, that the bordering processes in our case studies are instances of law (and State) preserving violence. Second, that absence and responsibilization are central techniques for invisibilizing the role of violence in preserving law, and that abdication of jurisdiction is key to the exercise of state sovereignty. Third, that when the State preserves itself through sharing its monopoly over violence the fictitious distinction between law and violence collapses. We use the term ‘borderline lawful violence’ to highlight the precarious nature of the boundary between lawful and unlawful violence.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with