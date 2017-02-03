Alida V. Merlo

Abstract

Alida Merlo, a Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is celebrated for her expertise in juvenile justice policy, criminal justice policy, and the intersection of women with the law. Her leadership in the field is marked by her tenure as president of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS). The Academy also honored her with the ACJS Fellow Award, Founder’s Award, Outstanding Mentor Award, and others. Merlo earned a Ph.D. in sociology from Fordham University, an M.S. in criminal justice from Northeastern University, and a B.A. in sociology from Youngstown State University. Her publications are extensive and impactful, including seminal books like The Juvenile Justice System: Delinquency, Processing and the Law; Controversies in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency; and Crime Control, Politics and Policy. These works and others have significantly contributed to the discourse on juvenile justice and criminal justice policy, highlighting Merlo’s commitment to advancing understanding and reform in these areas.

With Peter Benekos (2017)

Keywords: Youngstown State University, Northeastern University, Fordham University, Westfield State University, juvenile justice, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, evidence-based practice, juvenile crime, disproportionate minority confinement, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Prison Rape Elimination Act, European Society of Criminology.