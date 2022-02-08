Skip to main content
Published on Mar 08, 2022DOI

Conviction: the making and unmaking of the violent brain

Book Review

by Owen Whooley
Published onMar 08, 2022
Conviction: the making and unmaking of the violent brain
Conviction: the making and unmaking of the violent brain by Oliver Rollins, Stanford, CA, Stanford University Press, 2021, Pp.225, $25.00 (paper), ISBN: 9781503627895
In Conviction: The Making and Unmaking of the Violent Brain, Oliver Rollins provides a much needed, updated interrogation of the neuroscience of crime. Conviction takes its title from the deep-seated ontological and epistemological commitments neuroscientists hold: specifically (1) that the mind is brain and (2) that new imagining technologies, like fMRI, offer a promising path to identifying the long-elusive biological correlates of crime and violence. This conviction has solidified into what Rollins deems the “violent brain model” – an assumption that the brain is locus of violence and criminality. But this is not the brazen biological criminology of one's grandfathers. Painfully aware of its problematic history, the new advocates of this science couch their research program in terms of risks, neuroplasticity, and a commitment a “biosocial episteme.” Rollins holds this glossy rebranding up to scrutiny and finds the science wanting, susceptible to same blind spots regarding the social that have long plagued the biologization of violence.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
