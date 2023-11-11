Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 11, 2023DOI

The Future of Crime in Los Angeles and the Impact of Reducing the Prison Population on Crime Rates

In this report, the authors devised statistical models to “predict” past yearly changes in Los Angeles’s rates of violent and property crime from the early 1960s through 2021, employing a very small set of predictive variables known to be associated with levels of crime. The ...

by Richard Rosenfeld and James Austin
Published onDec 11, 2023
The Future of Crime in Los Angeles and the Impact of Reducing the Prison Population on Crime Rates
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Future of Crime in Los Angeles and the Impact of Reducing the Prison Population on Crime Rates - HFG
The Future of Crime in Los Angeles and the Impact of Reducing the Prison Population on Crime Rates - HFG
  • Hide Description
  • www.hfg.org
Description

In this report, the authors devised statistical models to “predict” past yearly changes in Los Angeles’s rates of violent and property crime from the early 1960s through 2021, employing a very small set of predictive variables known to be associated with levels of crime. The yearly changes projected for those years corresponded quite closely to the actual changes. The authors then used the models to forecast crime trends through 2026. Violent crime is forecast to decline through 2026, while property crime is expected to rise modestly in the same period. The analysis also finds that if California imprisonment rates were reduced by 20%, the effect on crime in Los Angeles would be minimal.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with