Review 2 of "'She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever - You Should not Meet with Her': An ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers"

Vote: Publish as is

It is the assessment of the reviewer that this paper is competently executed and presents valuable insights. It is therefore recommended that it is published as it is. The ideas presented in this paper are primarily methodological. However, as the article clearly describes how these ideas further scholarly conversations on proven methodological challenges and place them in relation to limitations in the literature, these may be considered an original contribution. Authors present their method, data and some ethical considerations, including their interpretative uncertainties, in a transparent way. As such, this paper will offer a valuable resource for scholars in the field.