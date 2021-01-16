Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Reviews + Comments
Published on Feb 16, 2021DOI

Review 2 of "'She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever - You Should not Meet with Her': An ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers"

...Qualitative...Criminology

by Maja Touzari Greenwood
Published onFeb 16, 2021
Review 2 of "'She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever - You Should not Meet with Her': An ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of

Vote: Publish as is

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

It is the assessment of the reviewer that this paper is competently executed and presents valuable insights. It is therefore recommended that it is published as it is. The ideas presented in this paper are primarily methodological. However, as the article clearly describes how these ideas further scholarly conversations on proven methodological challenges and place them in relation to limitations in the literature, these may be considered an original contribution. Authors present their method, data and some ethical considerations, including their interpretative uncertainties, in a transparent way. As such, this paper will offer a valuable resource for scholars in the field.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Review of “She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever—You Should not Meet with Her”: An Ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers
Review 1 of "‘She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever - You Should not Meet with Her’: An ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers"
Review 1 of "‘She Is a Woman, She Is an Unbeliever - You Should not Meet with Her’: An ethnographic Account of Accessing Salafi-Jihadist Environments as Non-Muslim Female Researchers"
by Sébastien Tutenges
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 16, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com
Description

...Qualitative...Criminology

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with