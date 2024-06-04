Structuring adaptations: Resilience, restrictive deterrence, and the Cunningham precursor control papers

Abstract

Inspired by Giommoni's assessment of the Cunningham precursor control scholarship, we propose two concepts to help drug policy scholars think through the mechanisms that operate when market participants are faced with a change in precursor availability. The first is the concept of restrictive deterrence, that emphasizes risks mitigation strategies such as looking into changes in the frequency, methods, markets that may occur after different types of interventions. While restrictive deterrence is an improvement over current approaches in thinking through adaptations, it falls short in its narrower focus on the individual, rather than organizations or the market as a collective. The concept of resilience is then proposed as alternative that allows scholars to elaborate specific hypotheses and assess both organizations and markets based on their capacity to anticipate, cope, adapt and ultimately recover from disruptions. We finish by providing a reading of the Cunningham and colleagues precursor control papers with the resilience framework in mind, showing that many of the elements were already present in their work.