Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 04, 2024DOI

Structuring adaptations: Resilience, restrictive deterrence, and the Cunningham precursor control papers

Inspired by Giommoni's assessment of the Cunningham precursor control scholarship, we propose two concepts to help drug policy scholars think through the mechanisms that operate when market participants are faced with a change in precursor availability. The first is the ...

by Martin Bouchard and Carlos Ponce
Published onJul 04, 2024
Structuring adaptations: Resilience, restrictive deterrence, and the Cunningham precursor control papers
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Structuring adaptations: Resilience, restrictive deterrence, and the Cunningham precursor control papers
  • Hide Description
  • linkinghub.elsevier.com
Description

Version-of-record in International Journal of Drug Policy

Abstract

Inspired by Giommoni's assessment of the Cunningham precursor control scholarship, we propose two concepts to help drug policy scholars think through the mechanisms that operate when market participants are faced with a change in precursor availability. The first is the concept of restrictive deterrence, that emphasizes risks mitigation strategies such as looking into changes in the frequency, methods, markets that may occur after different types of interventions. While restrictive deterrence is an improvement over current approaches in thinking through adaptations, it falls short in its narrower focus on the individual, rather than organizations or the market as a collective. The concept of resilience is then proposed as alternative that allows scholars to elaborate specific hypotheses and assess both organizations and markets based on their capacity to anticipate, cope, adapt and ultimately recover from disruptions. We finish by providing a reading of the Cunningham and colleagues precursor control papers with the resilience framework in mind, showing that many of the elements were already present in their work.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with