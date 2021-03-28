Description

This book introduces the programming language R and is meant for undergrads or graduate students studying criminology. R is a programming language that is well-suited to the type of work frequently done in criminology - taking messy data and turning it into useful information. While R is a useful tool for many fields of study, this book focuses on the skills criminologists should know and uses crime data for the example data sets. For this book you should have the latest version of R installed and be running it through RStudio Desktop (The free version) . We'll get into what R and RStudio are soon but please have them installed to be able to follow along with each chapter. I highly recommend following along with the code for each lesson and trying to use the lessons learned on a data set you are interested in.