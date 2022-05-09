Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 09, 2022DOI

Private security and national security: The case of Estonia

by Matthew Light, Anne-Marie Singh, and Josh Gold
Published onJun 09, 2022
Description

Most studies of private security postulate exclusively internal, primarily economic, causes of the industry's growth and regulation. In contrast, based on the case of post-Soviet Estonia, we investigate how a state's external security environment influences private security. Estonia's tense relations with Russia generated several policies through which private security evolved from a lawless industry to a modest, lightly regulated one: (1) the exclusion of public police from private security; (2) an effective campaign against organized crime; (3) free-trade policies that permitted western companies to acquire Estonian security firms; and (4) state–civil society security cooperation. Estonia thus clarifies how high politics shapes private security, while also revealing the factors that make the industry relatively uncontentious in most industrialized democracies.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
