Published on Jan 12, 2022DOI

Review 3 of "Entering without breaking: Challenges and strategies of the qualitative criminologist investigating carceral spaces"

by Jennifer Rainbow
Published onJan 12, 2022
Vote: Publish as is

The paper is well written and considered, and makes some excellent observations, as well as referring to a selection of relevant literature. The work uses the author’s own experiences to discuss the methodological challenges with undertaking prison research, in a way that is easy and engaging to read and understand, as well as suggesting three ‘integral aspects of “carceral space”’ which I will definitely be citing in my own work. I enjoyed reading it. 

