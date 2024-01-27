Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 27, 2024DOI

Beyond the Situation: Hanging Out with Peers now is Associated with Short-Term Mindsets Later

It is well-established that unstructured unsupervised socializing with peers (UUS) motivates deviance while in that specific context. In this article, we extend this situational view by arguing that repeated UUS may also gradually shape adolescents’ norms and decision making ...

by Sebastian L. Kübel, Jessica R. Deitzer, Willem E. Frankenhuis, Denis Ribeaud, Manuel P. Eisner, and Jean-Louis van Gelder
Published onFeb 27, 2024
Beyond the Situation: Hanging Out with Peers now is Associated with Short-Term Mindsets Later
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Beyond the Situation: Hanging Out with Peers now is Associated with Short-Term Mindsets Later
Beyond the Situation: Hanging Out with Peers now is Associated with Short-Term Mindsets Later
by Kübel, Sebastian L., Deitzer, Jessica R., Frankenhuis, Willem E., Ribeaud, Denis, Eisner, Manuel P., and van Gelder, Jean-Louis
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 17, 2024
  • link.springer.com
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Developmental and Life-Course Criminology

Abstract

It is well-established that unstructured unsupervised socializing with peers (UUS) motivates deviance while in that specific context. In this article, we extend this situational view by arguing that repeated UUS may also gradually shape adolescents’ norms and decision making beyond the situation. Specifically, we argue that UUS promotes short-term mindsets, i.e., an increased focus on present rewards at the expense of considering future consequences. We test this hypothesis with fixed-effects models, using longitudinal data from a representative sample of 1,675 adolescents from Zurich, Switzerland. Consistent with our preregistered predictions, more frequent UUS is associated with increased short-term mindsets. Thus, our finding suggests that the effects of UUS on later deviance might be driven by becoming more present-oriented. This link offers new insights into the developmental pathways toward adolescent delinquency and offers a potential target for intervention.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with