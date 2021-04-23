Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 23, 2021DOI

Situational Crime Prevention in Sexual Offenses Against Women: Offenders Tell Us What Works and What Doesn’t

by Yi-Ning Chiu, Benoit Leclerc, Danielle M. Reynald, and Richard Wortley
Published onMay 23, 2021
Situational Crime Prevention in Sexual Offenses Against Women: Offenders Tell Us What Works and What Doesn’t
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Situational Crime Prevention in Sexual Offenses Against Women: Offenders Tell Us What Works and What Doesn’t
by Yi-Ning Chiu, Benoit Leclerc, Danielle M. Reynald, and Richard Wortley
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 23, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This study examined the perceived effectiveness of situational crime prevention (SCP) in sexual assault as rated by 140 offenders convicted for sex offenses against women in Australia. Participants were presented with three scenarios and asked to rate the perceived effectiveness of SCP techniques relating to guardianship, victim self-protective behavior, and crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED). Results indicate that the effectiveness of SCP methods was perceived to vary across different contexts. For offenses occurring in the private setting of an offender’s home, victim self-protective behavior was seen as most effective, followed by guardianship and CPTED. In public settings, although the perceived effectiveness of victim self-protective behavior remained the same, guardianship and CPTED were rated as significantly more effective. Further variations were identified regarding specific strategies. Findings highlight the nuances of offender decision making in different situations and environments, and provide the first empirical comparisons of SCP perceptions among sex offenders.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with