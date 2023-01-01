Skip to main content
Annual ReportNortheastern University, Center on Crime, Race, & Justice
Published on Jan 01, 2023DOI

Center on Crime, Race, and Justice Annual Report: 2022 - 2023

In January 2023, the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice officially launched the Center onCrime, Race, and Justice (CRJ), which aims to make the criminal justice system more equitable andjust for all.

by Northeastern University, Center on Crime, Race, & Justice
Published onJan 01, 2023
  • Published on Jun 05, 2023
Check out the Center on Crime, Race, and Justice’s (CRJ's) 22-23 annual report, highlighting their work. In January 2023, the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice officially launched CRJ, which aims to make the criminal justice system more equitable and just for all. The five labs of CRJ, the Violence and Justice Research Lab (VJRL), Corrections and Reentry Lab (CRL), Crime Prevention Lab (CPL), Race and Justice Lab (RJL), and the affiliated Northeastern University Public Evaluation Lab (NU-PEL), position race and diversity at the forefront of research to understand how diverse communities are differentially impacted by crime, violence, and responses to crime.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
