Center on Crime, Race, and Justice Annual Report: 2022 - 2023

Description

Check out the Center on Crime, Race, and Justice’s (CRJ's) 22-23 annual report, highlighting their work. In January 2023, the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice officially launched CRJ, which aims to make the criminal justice system more equitable and just for all. The five labs of CRJ, the Violence and Justice Research Lab (VJRL), Corrections and Reentry Lab (CRL), Crime Prevention Lab (CPL), Race and Justice Lab (RJL), and the affiliated Northeastern University Public Evaluation Lab (NU-PEL), position race and diversity at the forefront of research to understand how diverse communities are differentially impacted by crime, violence, and responses to crime.