Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Apr 22, 2021DOI

Segregation Seekers: an Alternative Perspective on the Solitary Confinement Debate

Recent calls from senior managers, human rights groups and academics continue to scrutinize the impact of solitary confinement. But much less attention has been paid to prisoners’ own motivations for segregation. By analysing interviews with 16 segregated men in a ...

by Ben Laws
Published onApr 22, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Laws, Ben
  • Published on Oct 18, 2021
  • academic.oup.com
Description

Recent calls from senior managers, human rights groups and academics continue to scrutinize the impact of solitary confinement. But much less attention has been paid to prisoners’ own motivations for segregation. By analysing interviews with 16 segregated men in a high-security prison (Category-A) in England, this article foregrounds motivation. The argument involves a detailed description of the complex, and sometimes contradictory, motives that may lead prisoners into seeking isolation. It further attempts to explore the relationship between segregation and the wider prison environment. For many prisoners, segregation has a ‘negative benefit’ or amounts to a form of ‘lesser evil’. Such phrasing hints at the difficult decisions that prisoners navigate and offers an alternative perspective on solitary confinement.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with