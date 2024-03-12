Examining Utilization of Family-Based Treatment in Substance Use Treatment Centers

Abstract

The multiple benefits of family-based treatment (FBT) used in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment include increased treatment engagement, better treatment outcomes, and cost-effectiveness compared to other behavioral health treatment modalities. However, the prevalence and types of FBTs offered among SUD treatment facilities are largely unknown. The present study used data collected during 2009–2010 from 325 treatment centers in the United States to (1) explore the prevalence in the utilization of FBT in SUD treatment, and (2) identify differences between treatment facilities that do and do not offer FBT. Results indicated that the adoption of FBT was negatively associated with the percentage of clients who were unemployed or involved in the criminal justice system at time of intake, and positively related to the number of hours of individual therapy and treatment center emphasis on utilizing the 12 Steps. Additionally, the majority of treatment centers that followed the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) clinical guidelines offered FBT. Lastly, the percentage of families involvement was negatively associated with centers’ proportion of revenues from Medicaid (i.e., health insurance for those with limited income) and positively associated with treatment center revenues from private insurance. The impact of having FBT in SUD treatment centers is discussed.