Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Mar 31, 2022DOI

Retracing participants in longitudinal studies: Trekking the timescape of fieldwork

Retaining participants in longitudinal studies is important but challenging when retracing them after a substantial gap between study phases. Utilising our nine year mixed-methods longitudinal study of 54 families affected by paternal imprisonment, we qualitatively analysed ...

by Sophie Ellis, Caroline Lanskey, Lucy Markson, Karen Souza, Jennifer Barton-Crosby, and Friedrich Lösel
Published onMar 31, 2022
Description

Retaining participants in longitudinal studies is important but challenging when retracing them after a substantial gap between study phases. Utilising our nine year mixed-methods longitudinal study of 54 families affected by paternal imprisonment, we qualitatively analysed our processes and experiences of retracing participants after a seven year gap in contact. Paying attention to the spatio-temporal features that are traditionally an analytical focus of qualitative longitudinal research helped to enhance our retention rates, and our fieldwork strategies can be more deeply understood as part of the ‘timescape’ of qualitative longitudinal research. In this paper, we describe the spatio-temporal contours that shaped our efforts, successes and failures, and distil the material practices that they led to during our ‘tracking treks’ through the timescape of longitudinal fieldwork.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
