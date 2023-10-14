CrimRxiv Consortium joined by Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's DATA Lab

The CrimRxiv Consortium, open criminology’s network of institutional leaders, welcomes its newest Member: the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO) DATA Lab, a unit to track criminal justice measures on an ongoing basis, make the data publicly available, and evaluate what works.

“With science, they help the DAO to govern better, for the greatest good,” said the founder of CrimRxiv and its associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University.

The DATA Lab is the first government-based group to join the Consortium, launched this October. The DATA Lab joins eighteen Members from Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and United States.

“In our country’s criminal justice system, prosecutors wield tremendous power and discretion,” said Philadelphia’s District Attorney, Lawrence Krasner. “We are investing in science to measure both our successes and failures so we can make the required rapid changes to our reform strategies.”

The Consortium’s goal is to improve the world with open criminology. “We’re natural partners,” said the DATA Lab’s Director, Oren Gur. “This network will provide a mechanism for peers to review our work prior to publication, and aligns with DA Krasner's emphasis on data and research for transparency, accountability and reform"

To increase the Consortium’s visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. The DATA Lab’s Hub highlights the DAO’s research dashboard, reports, and collaborations with university-based researchers.

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.