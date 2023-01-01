Skip to main content
Drug overdoses, geographic trajectories, and the influence of built environment and neighborhood characteristics

Much research has analyzed the spatial patterns of drug overdose events and identified features of the environment associated with heightened overdose levels. Generally absent from the literature are studies that analyze how unique trajectories of overdoses vary over time. We ...

by Eric Piza, Kevin Wolff, David Hatten, and Bryce Barthuly
Published onJan 01, 2023
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
