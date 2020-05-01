Skip to main content
Determining Intellectual Disability in Death Penalty Cases: A State-by-State Analysis

Jennifer LaPrade and John Worrall review state statutes pertaining to intellectual disability in DP cases. They found variation in standards across the states in definitions, age of onset, proof of intellectual disability status at the time of the crime, and burden of proof.

by Jennifer LaPrade and John Worrall
In Moore v. Texas (2017), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Texas death penalty definitions of intellectual disability were inadequate because they strayed too far from clinical definitions. This study examines how each state defines intellectual disability with regard to death penalty eligibility. It reveals a wide variation in the standards used by states, with no clear consensus on definitions of intellectual disability or who should measure it. Variations pertain to age at onset, proof of intellectual disability status at the time of the crime, burden of proof required to make the intellectual disability determination, and who makes the final decision. Implications and suggestions for the future are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
