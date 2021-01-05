Skip to main content
Published on Jan 05, 2021

Review 1 of "Do I Report This? Understanding Variation in the Content of State Mandatory Reporting Laws"

Published onJan 05, 2021
Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

The only recommendation is to add Katie Holland (and colleagues') work on Title IX and acknowledge that MR for college faculty could be initiated by the institution (this is what Katie and her colleagues have found).  I think that's an important point to make even though the paper focuses on statutory reforms (in individual states) because it further drives home the issue of variability.  I do not think a huge discussion here is needed but the cite will situate this work into a larger literature.

Here's a possible cite:

https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2018-02558-001

