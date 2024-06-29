Assistant/Associate Professor of Sociology

Abstract

The Department of Sociology at the University of Georgia invites applications for two Assistant Professor positions to begin August 1, 2025. For both positions we will consider exceptional candidates at the early Associate Professor level. The first position is in the area of Criminology. We welcome all substantive interests within this area. The second position is in the area of Computational Sociology. We welcome all substantive interests within this area, though we prefer candidates doing research in a sphere of concentration within our Department and we are especially interested in scholars studying the sociology of health. To apply for the Criminology position please visit https://www.ugajobsearch.com/postings/389254.

To apply for the Computational Sociology position please visit https://www.ugajobsearch.com/postings/389227. We will begin screening applicants on September 4, 2024, and continue accepting applications until the positions are filled. Applicants must submit a CV, cover letter, research statement, teaching statement, writing sample, and contact information for three references. Letters of recommendation will be requested later in the search process. For questions about applying for these positions please contact Bryan Carver ([email protected]).