Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor of Technology and Social Power

About the Opportunity

The College of Social Sciences and Humanities and its nine tenure units are the home of the Experiential Liberal Arts. Through its research, teaching, and engagement missions, the college collaborates across the university, the Northeastern network, and partners around the globe. We are strongly committed to fostering excellence through diversity and enthusiastically welcome nominations and applications from members of groups underrepresented in academia. Successful faculty in the College of Social Sciences and Humanities will be dynamic and innovative scholars with a record of research and teaching excellence and a commitment to improved equity, diversity, and inclusion. Strong candidates for this position will have the expertise, knowledge, and skills to build their research, pedagogy, and curriculum in ways that reflect and enhance this commitment.

Northeastern University’s College of Social Sciences and Humanities seeks to fill two open-rank faculty positions as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, or Full Professor (commensurate with qualifications/experience) at the intersection of Technology and Social Power, with a focus on how technology structures social organization, institutions, and relationships, as well as how it simultaneously empowers and creates dependencies and vulnerabilities. Technology here is broadly construed to encompass everything from the design of information systems to urban infrastructure. There is the possibility of a secondary appointment in the College of Engineering or the Khoury College of Computer Sciences.

Academic rank at the Associate Professor and Full Professor levels will be commensurate with experience and qualifications reflecting a record of demonstrated teaching and scholarly excellence.

We welcome applicants from STS, anthropology, sociology, history, criminology, computational social science, digital humanities, or related fields. Successful candidates will have demonstrated expertise in and a robust research agenda on the intersection of technology and social structures and systems. Candidates should also demonstrate commitment to graduate and undergraduate teaching, interest in pedagogical innovation, and the desire and capacity to support the interdisciplinary mission of the college, university, and the experiential liberal arts. Candidates should have a demonstrated commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive environments. We welcome applicants who, in addition to publishing research findings in top traditional venues, are committed to producing and expressing research findings in alternative forms and fora, and that engage diverse audiences.

Applicants will be considered as part of a single pool for both positions.

Responsibilities:

The College of Social Sciences and Humanities seeks individuals conducting cross-cutting research in technology and social power. Faculty members at Northeastern are expected to develop independent research agendas and participate in collaborative research programs that (where appropriate) can attract external funding; teach courses at the undergraduate and graduate level; supervise students in their areas of research; and participate in service to the department, university, and discipline(s) as commensurate to rank.

Qualifications:

Ph.D. in STS, anthropology, sociology, history, criminology, computational social science, digital humanities, or related fields in hand by the appointment start date is required.

Evidence of interdisciplinary expertise and capacity for collaboration across disciplines

Commitment to enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion

A record in graduate and undergraduate teaching, research, scholarship, and service is required for an appointment at the Associate or Full Professor rank.

Commitment to faculty development and mentoring, if a senior candidate

Commitment to and record of impactful research and innovation

Commitment to the continued development of Northeastern University’s signature experiential learning model

Documents to Submit:

Applicants should submit a cover letter that addresses the applicant’s interest in and qualifications for the position, curriculum vitae, a research statement, a diversity statement, and the names and contact information for at least three individuals who can provide a letter of recommendation.

In the diversity statement, please describe how you can support Northeastern’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Describe how your teaching, service, research, and/or leadership (as applicable) has supported the success of students and/or colleagues; and/or describe the impact others have had on you as relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Additional documents, such as a writing sample, evidence of teaching effectiveness, or sample syllabi may be requested at a later time.

The application deadline for this position is November 15, 2023.

Questions should be addressed to Prof. Laura Senier, search committee chair, at [email protected]

Northeastern University considers factors such as candidate work experience, education and skills when extending an offer.

